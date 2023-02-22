“After I Won APC Primary & Buhari Congratulated Me, Osinbajo Still Said He’s Better Than Me” -Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Image Source: Daily Trust.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, said in a speech to his supporters that he was disappointed that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, whom he had selected as Buhari’s running mate in 2015, might be the same person now adamantly stating that he wants to challenge him in the APC primary. Bola Tinubu further emphasized that Yemi Osinbajo continued to maintain that he was significantly superior to him despite the fact that President Buhari had congratulated him after he had won the APC primary race.

The presidential candidate said: “Thank you Mr. President. You follow the procedure. You encourage all of us. The primary came, the vote cast and I won. I didn’t ask them to reverse it based upon my religion, you didn’t ask them to alter it based upon my tribe. You didn’t ask us to change it because I was not from your village in Daura.

“You (Buhari) celebrated the victory with me and said to me, Congratulations. After I won the APC primaries, and Buhari congratulated me, Osinbajo still said he’s better than me”.

Dear regarded perusers, Generously share your thoughts concerning this post.

HealthyMe360 (

)