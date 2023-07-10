After I Finished Praying, I Heard The Footsteps Of God On The Carpet & He Walked To Me- Bishop David

As he recalled this extraordinary event, Bishop Oyedepo drew attention to the importance of grounding oneself in reality. He cautioned against engaging in irrational religious practices and highlighted the rarity of people falling down after being prayed for, even by Jesus Himself. Filled with divine power, he eagerly took this newfound strength to the church the following day, demonstrating its potency for seven consecutive days. Through these demonstrations, he was able to bridge gaps and address deficiencies that had previously hindered progress.

During the Encounter Night service held on July 7, 2023, at Faith Tabernacle Ota, Bishop David Oyedepo, the spiritual leader of Living Faith Church (LFC), shared a profound experience. He recounted how, after finishing his prayers, he sensed the presence of God as He approached him, as if walking on the carpet.

The Bishop emphasized that genuine devotion to God opens the door to divine encounters, serving as a platform for fulfilling one’s destiny. Reflecting on his own life, Bishop Oyedepo revealed that in 1973, he had a life-changing encounter that shaped his path. He expressed a desire for the light he discovered in his village to radiate across the globe.

In 1987, another remarkable encounter occurred in the Bishop’s life. While watching a crusade led by a fellow Bishop, he witnessed numerous afflicted individuals being carried forward for healing. Deeply moved, Bishop Oyedepo turned off the lights in his room and fervently prayed to God, seeking to become part of the solution for these suffering masses. His prayer was answered in a powerful way. After concluding his supplication, he distinctly heard the footsteps of God approaching him on the carpet. Rather than experiencing fear, he felt an overwhelming surge of divine power as God placed His hand on his back, imbuing him with strength.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 1:23:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/dKJXFo4spsM?feature=share

﻿

TomTundex (

)