“After Collecting N5m, We Gave The Kidnappers Cartons Of Milk, Malt & Cigarettes” – Kidnapped Pastor

In the early hours of today, a pastor from Iwo in Kwara state, Omotosho Oluwatobi Innocent, was granted an interview by BBC Yoruba where he narrated his ordeal when he was in the den of kidnappers.

The kidnapped Pastor said, “on the day I was kidnapped, we just finished a vigil programme and I escorted some of my church members to their residences. When I was returning, I suddenly heard sporadic gunshots. The next thing I saw were gunmen who ran towards me and the manager of a filling station close to where I stood. They dragged us into their vehicle and sped off. They eventually took us into a forest where they told us we must pay thirty million naira as ransom. After begging, they agreed to take five million naira from us. After taking the money, we gave them cartons of milk, malt and cigarettes.”

Narrating further, the man of God said, "I told my people not to inform the police when they were bringing the ransom so that the kidnappers will not kill us out of anger of being traced. The forest will not even be easily traced by officers because we were taken deeply into it."

Lastly, Pastor Omotosho Oluwatobi Innocent said, “while in custody of the kidnappers, we were beaten severally until I begged one of them to stop it. They were all speaking Hausa except one of them who understood Yoruba.”

