After civil war, Ojukwu was brought from Ivory Coast to join NPN, in order to attract Igbos- Effiong

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online recently, it was reported that Professor Philip Effiong, who happens to be a lecturer at Michigan State University, in the United States of America (USA) and the son of late Major-General Philip Effiong, who was the second in command to the leaders of the defunct Biafra Republic, during an interview with Punch correspondent has narrated how some important people in his family were killed during the civil war.

During the interview, Effiong was asked the reason his father was dismissed from the Nigerian Army and when he was responding, he said his father wasdismissed because he served in Biafra, and created a lot of controversies and he never received any benefits until his death in 2003.

He said, “After civil war, Ojukwu was brought from Ivory Coast to join NPN, in order to attract Igbos. Perhaps, you are aware. It was during Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s regime, Ojukwu was brought back from the Ivory Coast. He was brought back and the agreement was that he would join the ruling party. I think the NPN (National Party of Nigeria) was the party ruling then. So, the whole purpose was that, he would attract the Igbo people to the party. That was the main purpose.”

Effiong said that it was good that Ojukwu was brought back into the country and he was pardoned, he was also given his benefits, and he was also allowed to contest elections in the future. But, Nigeria never gave his late father the same opportunity that was given to Ojukwu.

He said, “By the way, my father was not only denied his benefits, he was also not allowed to run for elections, because he tried to run for a position. He was a governorship candidate in the old Cross River State in 1979, but he was not allowed to run because of his role in Biafra.”

Further talking, Professor Effiong said, “So, that is why he did not receive his benefits, but the victimisation continued in other ways. However, people want to look at that but that is the fact. I just thought I should add that to my response to that question.”

