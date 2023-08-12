After Civil War General Gowon Went To Niger And Thanked The People Of The Country – Ado Ibrahim

A former presidential candidate, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim has alleged that during the Nigerian Civil War, also known as the Biafran War (1967-1970), Niger was one of the few countries that supported Nigeria. He made this statement during an interview with Channels TV while speaking on the coup in Niger.

In the said interview, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim stated that the situation in Niger should be approached in a diplomatic manner. He also mentioned how Niger maintained its support for the Nigerian government led by General Yakubu Gowon during the War, and how Gowon went to Niger after the war to thank the people for their support.

According to Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, “We have got a unanimous decision from the senate, from the general populace of Nigeria that we should not go to war with Niger. And let’s not forget that Niger was one of the only countries that supported us during the war and even General Gowon, one of his first moves after the Civil War ended was to go to Niger and thank the people of Niger for their support of Nigeria at the time”

Watch the video from 1:58

NickyBella41 (

)