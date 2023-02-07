After Buhari, it’s Tinubu’s turn to be president Says Akeredolu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has called on Ondo locals not to allow the struggle for southern presidency to fail, by voting for Bola Tinubu.

Mr Akeredolu said since the North had produced the president for eight years, it is the turn of the South to occupy the presidency.

He continued by saying that Mr. Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, had achieved widespread acceptance, which indicated success in the poll on February 25.

At the APC Ondo North senatorial campaign rally held in Owo on Monday, Mr. Akeredolu made the statement.

The governor gave his assurance that, should Mr. Tinubu be elected president, the nation would prosper.

He clarified that no amount of deception or conspiracies could prevent the former governor of Lagos from winning.

Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has proven himself and is reliable. We are aware of the changes he brought about while serving as governor of Lagos. With Tinubu as president, Nigeria will advance, the governor of Ondo assured.

In the polls on February 25 and March 11, Mr. Akeredolu urged the electorate to support all APC candidates, including Mr. Tinubu.

The governor of Ondo urged residents of Owo, Ose, and Akoko to cast a large number of votes for the party’s senatorial candidate, Jide Ipinsagba, noting that his background in the private sector would assist him carry out his mandate if elected.

Additionally, he exhorted the populace to rally behind all of the party’s candidates for the House of Representatives.

As candidates for the House of Representatives, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, Timehin Adelegbe, and Adegboyega Adefarati, according to the governor, would provide their federal constituency’s residents with high-quality representation.

Additionally, Mr. Akeredolu ran a campaign throughout the senatorial district for the House of Assembly candidates. They are Morenike Witherspoon, Olatunji Maxima, Gbogi Emmanuel, Akoko South West constituency I, Akeju Bukunmi, and Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi from Owo constituency I, Owo constituency I, Ose constituency, and Ose constituency, respectively.

Bolaji Atere, Akoko North West constituency I, Taofik Mohammed, Akoko North West constituency I, Alaye Adesina, Akoko South East constituency, Akoko North East constituency, and Oluwatoyin Japhet are the others.

