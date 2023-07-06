After All Said And Done, I Realized That I Scored 249 And Not 362 – Mmesoma Ejikeme Clarifies

Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme from Anambra appeared on Sunrise Daily to correct the previously believed JAMB score of 362, revealing that her actual score was 249. She expressed her discontent with the three-year exam ban imposed on her, asserting that it was unjust considering the misprinted result was not her fault. By contacting the JAMB support system and presenting the response she received, Miss Ejikeme sought to validate her claim and urged the board to review their decision.

Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, hailing from Anambra, recently made an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program to clarify the actual score she obtained in the 2023 Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination. Contrary to the previously believed score of 362, she revealed that her true score was 249.

“I sent a text message to the JAMB support system and it showed me 249. If they check their support system from their end, they will realize that the text message I sent is there. Lastly, Mmesoma Ejikeme said, “the line I used in reaching the support system was an Airtel line (just as Dr. Fabian Benjamin had said).”

During the interview, Miss Ejikeme expressed her dissatisfaction with the decision of the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board to impose a three-year ban on her from taking the exam. She firmly believed that the misprinted result was not her fault and argued that it was unjust for such a severe punishment to be imposed on her.

In her defense, Miss Ejikeme disclosed that she had taken the initiative to reach out to the JAMB support system by sending a text message. According to her, the response she received from the support system confirmed her score to be 249. She urged the board to independently verify the message to substantiate her claim and acknowledge the error.

Miss Ejikeme’s appearance on the show shed light on her perspective and her efforts to rectify the situation. By providing the evidence of the text message response, she aimed to establish the legitimacy of her claim. She hoped that the board would reconsider their decision and recognize that she was not responsible for the incorrect printing of her score.

SOURCE: Channels Tv

