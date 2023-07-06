After all said and done, I realized that I scored 249 and not 362- Mmesoma Ejike clarifies

During an appearance on Sunrise Daily on Channels Television, Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme from Anambra set the record straight regarding her actual score for the 2023 Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination. Contrary to previous reports, she clarified that her true score was 249, not 362 as initially believed. Miss Ejikeme expressed her dissatisfaction with the three-year exam ban imposed on her by JAMB, asserting that the misprinted result was not her fault and should not warrant such a severe punishment.

To support her claims, Miss Ejikeme revealed that she had taken proactive steps by contacting the JAMB support system a text message. The response she received confirmed her score as 249. She urged JAMB to verify the message on their end to validate her claim.

Moreover, she stated that she had used an Airtel line to reach the JAMB support system, which aligns with the information provided by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, an official from JAMB. This further supports her case and the credibility of her argument.

In summary, Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme clarified that her actual JAMB score was 249, not 362. She contested the three-year exam ban and presented evidence in the form of a text message exchange with the JAMB support system, confirming her score. She also highlighted the use of an Airtel line, which was consistent with JAMB’s statement.

