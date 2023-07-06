After Adamu outburst, some governors met with him & told him to meet with the NASS leadership-Source

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, it was reported that the outburst of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, against the emergence of principal officers of the National Assembly, did not enjoy support of members of his party’s National Working Committee.

It was reported that Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in his opening remarks at a session with the All Progressives Congress’ Governors on Tuesday, openly expressed his disapproval of the announcement of the principal officers of both chambers of Parliament, the Senate and the House of Representatives, as he said that the Party’s National Secretariat, was not carried along.

However, a source who spoke with The Nigerian Tribune’s correspondent on condition of anonymity, as regarding the matter said that, the All Progressives Congress governors, who met with Adamu after his outburst, urged him to meet with the leadership of the both Chambers.

He said, “After Adamu’s outburst, some APC governors met with him and told him to meet with the NASS leadership. They urged him to meet with Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, to resolve their differences.”

Further talking, the source said that the APC governors, also noted that, his open disclaimer could be viewed as an affront on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was privy to the list before Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, read it during their Tuesday plenary.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that, the National Working Committee members of the party, who distanced themselves from Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s claim that he was not aware of the list of favoured principal officers, told journalists that the APC National Chairman, may have resolved on his own to fight President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, by his consistent attacks on actions traced to the President and leadership of the party.

