After 2003, We Went Into New Territory Where Judges Started Deciding Who Won&Lost Election-Odinkalu

The former Chairman of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, has said the public has lost its trust in the judicial system.

Chidi Odinkalu, who is known for his outspokenness stated this on Wednesday when he appeared on Channels Television political programme anchored by Seun Okinbaloye.

According to Channels Television, the remarks of the former Chairman of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission come as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, claims he did not have a telephone conversation with the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, or anyone else, on the ongoing Presidential Election Petition on the 2023 election.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

Reacting, Chidi Odinkalu said; “The judicial system reflects a trust deficit that has been long in the making and it is not one thing or an event, it is a build-up,”

He added; “Up to 2003, I think it was tolerable. After 2003, we went into a new territory where judges started deciding who won and lost elections, started adding and subtracting numbers, and with that, the levels of money being thrown at judges in order to buy decisions began to change.”

You can watch the video of the interview here;

Source – The Channels Television

Penkelemesi (

)