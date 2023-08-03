After 1983 Coup, Buhari Put Shagari In Guest House And Put Ekwueme In Kirikiri Prison – Dan Ulasi

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Dan Ulasi has disclosed that after the coup in 1983 that deposed the democratically elected government of President Shehu Shagari and his vice, Alex Ekwueme, Muhammadu Buhari who was installed as Head of State kept Shagari in a guest house while he sent Ekwueme to Kirikiri prison.

The PDP chieftain made this statement during an interview with AIT . He disclosed that it was Ibrahim Babangida who later became Head of State after Buhari that set Ekwueme free.

According to Ulasi “After the 1983 Coup, what Buhari did is he put Shagari in a guest house and put Ekwueme in the Kirikiri prison in Apapa until Babangida then came and brought him out. He accused Ekwueme of being involved in everything NPN did. They came out to see that the money the man had when he went in, he used more than half of it paying for people’s school fees. He never awarded one contract and he never received a kobo”.

(Watch the video from 24:13 minutes)

