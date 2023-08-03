NEWS

After 1983 Coup, Buhari Put Shagari In Guest House And Put Ekwueme In Kirikiri Prison – Dan Ulasi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Dan Ulasi has disclosed that after the coup in 1983 that deposed the democratically elected government of President Shehu Shagari and his vice, Alex Ekwueme, Muhammadu Buhari who was installed as Head of State kept Shagari in a guest house while he sent Ekwueme to Kirikiri prison.

The PDP chieftain made this statement during an interview with AIT . He disclosed that it was Ibrahim Babangida who later became Head of State after Buhari that set Ekwueme free.

According to Ulasi “After the 1983 Coup, what Buhari did is he put Shagari in a guest house and put Ekwueme in the Kirikiri prison in Apapa until Babangida then came and brought him out. He accused Ekwueme of being involved in everything NPN did. They came out to see that the money the man had when he went in, he used more than half of it paying for people’s school fees. He never awarded one contract and he never received a kobo”.

(Watch the video from 24:13 minutes)

Christar4 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘ EFCC, ICPC should be unbundled ‘- Ministerial nominee, Fagbemi urges Tinubu

4 mins ago

Christianity Isn’t A Religion At All; It’s The Active Life Of God In A Human Being-Chris Oyakhilome.

7 mins ago

“Nigeria-Niger Power Dispute: Beyond Political Blackmail and Sovereign Decisions” shehu Sani

20 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Labour suspends strike, Military yet to receive order to commence operations in Niger- DHQ

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button