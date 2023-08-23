‘Afrobeats is mostly about nothing, there is no substance’ – Singer, Burna Boy

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu known professionally as Burna Boy publicly came out to make a very controversial statement regarding Afrobeats.

During a recent interview, Burna revealed that most of the African Artists don’t really have real life experiences and that’s why Afrobeats is mostly about nothing.

The talented singer further stressed that Afrobeats is literally nothing because there is no substance and that the genre is all about “A great and amazing time”.

“In his Words”

“Not even experience because 90 percent of them have no real life experiences that they can understand which is why you hear most of Nigerian Music or I will say African Music, I don’t even know what to say, Afrobeats that’s what you people call it is mostly about nothing, literally nothing, there is no substance to it, like nobody is talking about anything, it’s just a great time, just an amazing time”, Burna Boy said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Burna Boy is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after Afrobeat Singer in the world. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

