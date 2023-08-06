Africans Have Opened Their Eyes When No One Will Rig An Election Against People’s Will – Nwosu

Obinna Nwosu recently shared a tweet saying Africans have realised they made a mistake during the election, and now their eyes have opened. He went further to emphasize on the election system, and how Africans are reacting towards it.

Obinna Nwosu participated in Abia state governorship election, but unfortunately for him, he lost. In his recent tweet, he said a time will come in Africa, when election of any kind won’t be rigged. He captioned his tweet saying;

“A time will come in Africa when no one will dare to rig an election against the will of the people. Africans have opened their eyes and are now looking for a big scapegoat that will be an example to others”.

According to Obinna Nwosu’s tweet, he alledgedly said Africans have suffered a lot and their eyes have now opened. They have realised they made a mistake, and they are not ready to make another one.

