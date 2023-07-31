African Teams With The Most Goals Scored So Far In The 2023 World Cup Tournament.

3. Zambia (3 Goals).

Despite sitting in the third position in their group, Zambia have scored an impressive 3 goals in the world cup. Unfortunately for the team, they have failed to qualify for the next stage of the competition due to the fact that they only won one of their games but that shouldn’t take away credit from their forwards. Facing teams like Japan, Spain and Costa Rica, it’s an impressive feat for Zambia to find the next as many times as the games they played in the group.

2. South Africa (3 Goals).

With 2 games played and 1 point so far, South Africa still has a chance of qualification if they can win their last group game. Their passage into the next round will be dependent on the results of the Argentine and Italian teams but the door is wide open for the South Africans.

Talking about their stats so far, South Africa has scored 3 goals in 2 games and those goals have come against table toppers Sweden and bottom team, Argentina. Hopefully, they score a goal and win their next game.

1. Nigeria (3 Goals).

Perhaps the most impressive and entertaining African team so far at the world cup. In Nigeria’s first two games, we saw it all; red cards, late goals, upsets and controversial decisions. If you aren’t watching, you are clearly missing out. Talking about their stats so far, Nigeria has scored 3 goals, the same as the previous two teams in this list but the fact that they’ve already qualified for the knockout stage makes their achievement more impressive.

Also, they have kept the most number of clean sheets among African team so far at the tournament. Not an easy feat to achieve against the likes of Canada and Australia.

