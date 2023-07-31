NEWS

African Leaders Are Someway Responsible For Corruption – Obinna Nwosu

Obinna Nwosu participated in Abia state governorship election, but unfortunately for him, he did not win. He recently shared a tweet his verified twitter handle regarding African leadership, and it triggered some controversial comments online.

According to Obinna Nwosu’s tweet, he made it known to us that corruption in Nigeria is alledgedly as a result of African leaders. He’s alledgedly saying leaders are suppose to lead by example, so if corruption is rampant in the country, African leaders are someway responsible for it.

Obinna Nwosu went further to say that African heads of states must practice servant leadership. He captioned his tweet saying;

“African leaders are someway responsible for the re occurrent coups in Africa through corruption and by subverting the will of the people. Coupist often strike when they feel leaders no longer have the backing of the people. African heads of states must practice servant leadership”.

