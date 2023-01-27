African Countries That Have Legalized Same-Sex Relationships

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

South Africa became the first country in Africa and the fifth country in the whole world to legalize same-sex marriage in 2006. 14 years later, a bill was passed into law to compel marriage officials to give their consent to same-sex marriage.

Despite this move, there is still a section of the South African people, known as the Zulu tribe, who believe that homosexuality is wrong morally.

Mozambique took the step to legalizing same-sex relationships when they decriminalized the penal code which stated that homosexuality was a crime against nature. This happened in 2015.

In February 2021, Angola passed a bill to overturn the prohibition of same-sex marriage which they had inherited from their Portuguese colonial masters. This bill also forbids discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Any act of discrimination against same-sex relationships is punishable by two years imprisonment.

Cape Verde is known to be one of the most receptive African countries to same-sex relationships. The country has not only legalized same-sex relationships but has also prohibited employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and identity. However, Cape Verde is yet to legalize same-sex marriage.

In Lesotho, before the current penal code act, LGBTQ+ residents faced many challenges not faced by ordinary residents. They faced rejection, discrimination, and negative attitude based on their sexual orientation and identity. But in 2012, Lesotho legalized homosexuality and celebrated the first gay pride day in 2013. Since then, there has been no law against discrimination and same-sex marriage and adoptions aren’t yet backed by law.

Holuwar_phemi (

)