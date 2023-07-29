African Brand Of Democracy Has Created More Penury And Poverty For Us-Jibrin Okutepa

A popular Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, took to his Twitter page to condemn the African brand of democracy

Jibrin Okutepa has taken to his microblogging, Twitter, to air out his view on the African brand of democracy. He made it known by revealing that there is no difference between the brand of democracy they practiced in Africa and military dictatorship.

Jibrin Okutepa accused politicians of breaching the constitution with impunity. He said the will of the people is not respected, and in most cases, the electoral empires conspired with politicians. He said the outcome of most elections are political impositions and selections. Jibrin Okutepa said African brand of democracy has not improved the lots of the people of Afric, but only created more penury and poverty for them.

According to the statement made by Jibrin Okutepa, he said: “I always wondered the difference between the brand of democracy we practiced in Africa and military dictatorship. Show me the difference. Most of our civilians politicians are political despots of extraordinary thuggish mien and wickedness in their DNA.”

On that note, Okutepa added that:”In real democracy parties are Supreme. Internal democracy is sacrosanct. Political prostitution is prohibited. But look at our democracy and see political misbehaviour from these crooked politicians. They breached our constitution with impunity and reckless abandon.”

More so, Okutepa added that: “How democratic is democracy in Africa? I think with respect that what we called democracy in Africa can be likened to democratic political miasma and democratic coup d’etat. The will of the people is not respected. In most cases electoral empires conspired with politicians.”

However, Okutepa concluded his statement by saying: “The outcome of most of what we called elections are indeed political impositions and selections. Truth be told I have not seen how African brand of democracy has improved the lots of the people of Africa. African brand of democracy has created more penury and poverty for us.”

