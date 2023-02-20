This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Affiliation Urges President Muhammad Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency In Kaduna

The Arewa Democratic Movement (ADM) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Kaduna State in order to prevent a breakdown in law and order.

Comrade Ali Musa Nasir, the group’s coordinator, stated this in a statement issued over the weekend in Kaduna in response to comments attributed to the state governor urging residents to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide ban on the use of old N1000 and N500 notes.

The governor recently directed residents of the state to collect the old notes as legal tender, threatening to sanction any individual or corporate organization that refuses to accept them.

El-Rufa’i also issued a special broadcast to the people of the state in response to President Buhari’s special broadcast to the nation on Thursday, describing the situation as treasonous and a recipe for chaos.

In a statement issued in response to the development, ADM stated that the Kaduna governor’s action was illegal, and that only the federal government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has the sole right and responsibility to formulate monetary policies for the country.

The governor, according to the group, usurped the functions of the federal government through his actions and utterances, and the development portends security threats to the country if not addressed by the central government.

“It is unfortunate that both Governor el-Rufa’i and others are allowing themselves to be used by some unscrupulous elements to cause chaos in the country through their actions and utterances in order frustrate the incoming general elections. We thought they’d give up their argument and agitation, but recent events have proven us all wrong.

“There seems to be more to this than meet the eyes because their calls are capable of generating tension in the country as there would now appear to be two authorities regulating currency management. “This is a recipe for disaster,” Nasir warned.

