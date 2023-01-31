This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Afenifere to FG: Elections in 2023 must take place as planned.

Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, has urged the Federal Government to ensure that the 2023 general elections go ahead as planned and that the judiciary should not be used to thwart the polls.

The charge was issued by Afenifere in a statement released on Monday by the organization’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to Afenifere, the government and all stakeholders must ensure that no changes are made between this year’s elections and the handover date of May 29, 2023.

The organization emphasized the importance of reiterating the importance of the February 25th presidential and National Assembly polls, as well as the March 11th governorship and House of Assembly elections, “partly due to the alarm note sounded by Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Hamed, on the possibility of using the court to thwart the election process as well as difficulties inflicted on Nigerians whose consequences may be The fabricated pains can be seen in the unabated insecurity, increased difficulties in obtaining fuel, new Naira notes, and other energy sources such as electricity, gas, kerosene, and diesel.

If the difficulties in these areas persist and Nigerians begin to react, their (peaceful) expression of frustration may be used as an excuse to interfere with the ongoing democratic experiment. Such behavior would be unacceptable in any case.”

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, ACF Director of Publicity and Advocacy, revealed last week, on Friday, January 27th, that there were rumors that the planned elections might not take place and that “some kind of unconstitutional contraption may be forced on Nigerians after May this year.”

The spokesman for Afenifere then stated that the organization agrees with ACF’s warning that “Nigerians will not accept to live under any arrangement that offends the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He was quick to add that, while Afenifere has been vocal in its call for a constitution that will usher in a restructured Nigeria, “for the time being, citizens have no choice but to abide by the constitutional provisions, particularly on how to change governments in the country, which is through the electoral process as well as a peaceful handover to the winner.”

Commenting on the trauma that Nigerians were subjected to prior to the CBN Governor’s announcement of extending the deadline for swapping currency notes from January 31 to February 10, Ajayi said it was symptomatic of the government’s penchant for subjecting the people to avoidable pains.

“Since the beginning of January this year, Nigerians have been pleading with the CBN to extend the deadline. The calls were based on the non-availability of new naira notes and the impossibility of exchanging the ones on hand for the new ones before the deadline on January 31. The new notes were difficult to obtain, either inside banks, on ATMs, or at points of sale (POS).

While appreciating the eventual shift of the deadline to February 10 by the CBN, an Afenifere spokesman asserted that the pains and losses suffered by Nigerians last week would have been avoided “were the extension of the deadline announced much earlier.” “There is a need for the government, particularly the CBN Governor, to apologize to Nigerians for these avoidable pangs and losses that they have suffered—and continue to suffer,” he said, adding that banks and outlets where people can obtain the new notes should be stocked with the currencies immediately to avoid a repeat of what happened in the last two weeks.

In response to the CBN Governor’s claim that the new currency policy was aimed at those “holding illicit or stolen naira in their homes for speculative purposes,” Ajayi claimed that the policy was actually harming the poor.

Besides Emefiele’s assertion, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu on Sunday, January 29th, quoted President Muhammadu buhari as saying that “the currency changes were aimed at people hoarding illicit funds and not the common man.” Shehu went further to acknowledge that “the poorest section of society is facing hardship as they often keep hard cash at home for various expenses.” He quoted the President as saying that the government will not abandon them to their fate. Ajayi then claimed that the sincerity of this statement is questionable:

“If the authorities truly aimed at using the policy to catch those allegedly holding illicit or stolen money in their vaults, there are various legal and institutional frameworks to deal with this.” For example, the law states that banks must notify security agencies whenever a person or organization receives or pays out large sums of money.

“Why not use that instrument to deal with the situation rather than making life difficult for hapless Nigerians carrying out financial transactions in tens, hundreds, and thousands of naira only?” It is harsh, inhumane, inconsiderate, and insensitive. The government and related government agencies must ensure that this does not happen again.

Afenifere urged the judiciary not to be used to undermine democracy by bringing unhelpful and possibly frivolous lawsuits, such as the one brought by Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, who sought to halt the upcoming presidential election. Fortunately, the case was dismissed on Monday by Honourable Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Content created and supplied by: Udouwem (via 50minds

News )

#Afenifere #Elections #place #plannedAfenifere to FG: Elections in 2023 must take place as planned. Publish on 2023-01-31 15:42:10