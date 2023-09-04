Afenifere member, Dr Akin Fapohunda reacts to video of Ogun LG Chairmen prostrating to beg Gov Abiodun

The Director of research and strategy, Afenifere, Dr Akin Fapohunda has faulted the detention of the local government chairman of Ijebu East, Wale Adebayo who accused Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun of diversion of local government funds. According to the Daily Trust, Wale Adebayo was detained by the DSS few days ago after him and other local government chairmen in the state were seen in a viral video prostrating to beg the Governor.

Reacting to the incident on Focus Nigeria, Dr Fapohunda said, “from what we have seen in Ogun State, local government chairmen were prostrating on the floor to beg the Governor. It’s on national television. Is that not state capture in Ogun State?

The Governor was sitting on the throne and the whole local government chairmen who are supposed to represent the people across the corners of Ogun State, they were made to prostrate on the ground to beg the Governor. And the person who raised the issue now is in DSS detention. Who should be in detention, is it the Governor or the man who is complaining? But that’s where we are, the political class across the board, they are holding us in the jugular and we cannot breathe and I don’t know how we are going to get their attention.”

