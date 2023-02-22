Afenifere Leader Ayo Adebanjo Urges Nigerians To Vote For Obi Against Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Afenifere Leader Ayo Adebanjo has urged Nigerians to vote for Peter Obi against Bola Tinubu.

NewsOnline reports that Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo has appealed to Nigerians to vote for Peter Obi, the Labour Party flag bearer, in Saturday’s presidential election against his kinsman Bola Tinubu of the APC.

This online newspaper understands that Adebanjo made the appeal when he hosted the leadership of the Atunluse Initiatives, a socio-cultural and political group, on Tuesday in Lagos.

“We don’t have money to fight them, but we must do everything legitimately to free ourselves. Because we agreed that we would be sharing the elective position between the North and the South, the South-West had their share under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. It went back to the North under Umaru Yar’Adua,” Mr Adebanjo explained.

The Afenifere leader added, “Goodluck Jonathan also did his own from South-South, and it went back to North. Now coming back to the South, it should be given to the South-East in the name of equity, justice and fairness.”

According to him, it is the turn of the South-East to produce the country’s next president.

Akinsola Akinbobola, chairman of the Atunluse Initiatives, thanked the nonagenarian for his efforts at uniting Nigeria.

Mr Akinbobola and few leaders of Atunluse later had a closed-door meeting with Mr Adebanjo and other Afenifere leaders.

The coordinator of the Atunluse Initiatives, Olaseni Shalom, said the organisation would choose a presidential candidate after meeting with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) delegation on Wednesday in Akure.

“We can only support a political party that shares the same ideology with our organisation for the advancement of good governance and better life with the majority of the citizens living in comfort,” Mr Olaseni said.

