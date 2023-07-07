NEWS

AFCON U23: Mali U23 won the Bronze medal after securing a hard-fought victory over Guinea U23

Mali Under 23 national team have won the Bronze medal, following their hard-fought victory over Guinea Under 23 national team on Friday night.

Mali Under 23 national team have been exceptional since the beginning of the tournament, and they were able to perform excellently again on Friday night, as they recorded a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the victory, but the match eventually ended in favour of Mali Under 23 national team.

The two teams tried so hard to score in the both halves of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the match eventually ended in a goalless draw.

Mali Under 23 national team eventually won the game 4-3 on penalty shootout, and that helped them to win the Bronze medal.

Mali Under 23 national team players were outstanding throughout the whole duration of the game, and their excellent performances helped them to win the Bronze medal.

The defeat against Mali Under 23 national team now means Guinea Under 23 national team finished at the 4th spot of the 2023 Africa Under 23 Cup of Nations.

