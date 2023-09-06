AFCON Qualifiers Round 6: Reasons Why Nigeria Coach Should Deploy Iwobi As A False 9

As Nigeria prepares for the final round of AFCON qualifiers, there’s a compelling case for the national coach to consider deploying Alex Iwobi as a false 9. This tactical shift could inject a new dimension into the Super Eagles’ attack and enhance their chances of securing victory. Here are three reasons why this strategy is worth exploring:

Tactical Surprise:

Using Alex Iwobi as a false 9 would take the opposition by surprise. Iwobi is traditionally seen as an attacking midfielder, and his positioning as a forward could disrupt the opponent’s defensive plans. This element of surprise can create confusion among defenders, allowing Nigeria to exploit the spaces that open up in the final third.

Versatility and Creativity:

Iwobi possesses excellent technical skills, vision, and the ability to read the game. By playing him as a false 9, Nigeria can utilize his creativity to link up with midfielders and wingers effectively. This role would allow Iwobi to drop deeper, receive the ball, and orchestrate attacks, making him a playmaker in the final third.

Fluid Attacking Movement:

A false 9 role for Iwobi can promote fluid attacking movement among Nigeria’s forwards. With Iwobi dropping into the midfield when necessary, other attackers like wingers and central midfielders can make penetrating runs into the box, exploiting the spaces created by his movement. This can lead to unpredictable and dynamic attacks that are challenging for defenders to handle.

Moreover, Iwobi’s ability to dribble past opponents and provide incisive through balls can unlock defenses. His positional awareness would enable him to drift into pockets of space, creating overloads in midfield and potentially drawing defenders out of position.

Of course, deploying Iwobi as a false 9 requires meticulous planning and training to ensure that the team can effectively transition into this formation. The success of this tactical experiment depends on the coach’s ability to convey the strategy to the players and Iwobi’s adaptability to his new role.

In conclusion, using Alex Iwobi as a false 9 in the AFCON qualifiers Round 6 offers a tactical advantage that could surprise opponents, enhance creativity in the final third, and promote fluid attacking movements. While it presents a departure from traditional striker roles, it might just be the key to unlocking Nigeria’s success in the upcoming crucial fixtures.

