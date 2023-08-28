Adzape-Orubibi reacts to rumours that she left her children in Canada to stay with a man in Nigeria

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune paper Online this afternoon, it was reported that Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, who happens to be a former senatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue North East geopolitical zone, has strongly refuted allegations that she abandoned her children in Canada.

While she was responding to a recent social media post, she denied the claim that she left her children in Canada and returned to Nigeria to live with a businessman in Gboko.

According to the social media report, she was accused of being thrown out of the businessman’s house by the man’s wife upon returning from her trip abroad.

However, Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi, who formerly served as the chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), dismissed these allegations and emphasized that she was actually in Canada with her kids when she spoke to the media a telephone chat last Saturday.

While she was expressing her distress over the damaging report, she said that it was an attempt to tarnish her reputation. She also mentioned that she has consulted her lawyers and is considering pursuing legal action to address the matter.

In her words, “It is truly unbelievable, and outrageous that someone would resort to spreading false information on social media to tarnish my reputation and involve my children in these blatant lies.

The accusation that I abandoned my children and returned to Nigeria to live with a businessman in Gboko, only to be thrown out by his wife, is completely false. I want to set the record straight that I’ve been in Canada with my family, and I’m always here with them. This deliberate spreading of falsehoods to undermine my professional reputation is unacceptable.”

Further talking, she said, “As I speak with you, I have been in Canada with my family, and I am always here with them, so why fabricate such falsehoods against me to smear my professionalism ?”

Moses21 (

)