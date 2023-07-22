Adewole Adebayo Once Said On Arise News That We’ve Not Seen Any evidence Of A Thinking Govt—Amadi

During an interview with Arise , Sam Amadi, a political analyst, revealed that the SDP presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, once said on Arise that we’ve not seen any evidence of a thinking government. He added that the purpose of raising the infrastructure fund is not clear to the people or the government.

He further stated that what we’re seeing is a reactionary government, adding that Tinubu’s politics have caught up with him. He also stated that the palliatives are yet to be shared with the people to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, and yet the government is talking about an infrastructure fund.

According to him, “What is clear is that, as Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the SDP, once said on Arise That Look, we’ve not seen evidence of a thinking government. Let me be perfect, but that’s what it looks like: coherence. Again, the notion is that even if you’re not ministers, I believe that presidential government is built around the president and the policy team. You see, people forget that the constitution says the president can do any of these jobs with the help of the minister or any other public official. The bureaucracy exists, which is the ministers and the directors; these constitute the government. My experience with Buhari—actually, I was in government when Buhari took over, and I watched as a new government isolated itself from the federal bureaucracy.”

Video Credit: Arise (12:07)

