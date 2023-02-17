Adetokunbo Pearse Praises President Buhari Over Decision On Naira Redesign Policy

Adetokunbo Pearse, one of the members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Committee has praised President Buhari’s decision on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency redesign strategy; where he encouraged Nigerians not to panic against this new policy and that everything will calm down in no distance time. According to a Daily Post report, Pearse made this statement on Friday in Lagos.

According to the report, Buhari’s apologies for the hardship created by the present economic policies, which he broadcast on Thursday, was reasonable and acceptable. He stated that Nigerians were dissatisfied with the current condition of petroleum scarcity and financial crisis. “But it is a cost the public must bear in exchange for a stronger economy, more credible elections, and a more safe society”.

He further added that “this is a case of short-term pain for long-term benefit” and also those top politicians that are crying for this Naira scarcity are the vote buyers. He praised President Buhari’s decision on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency redesign strategy.

Content created and supplied by: lionsnewsnigeria (via 50minds

News )

#Adetokunbo #Pearse #Praises #President #Buhari #Decision #Naira #Redesign #PolicyAdetokunbo Pearse Praises President Buhari Over Decision On Naira Redesign Policy Publish on 2023-02-17 17:38:08