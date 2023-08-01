Ademola Adeleke Vows to Prioritize Workers’ Welfare and Infrastructure Development

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has issued a stern warning to his newly inaugurated commissioners and special advisers, urging them to steer clear of the mistakes made by the past administration. Speaking at a 3-day retreat held at the Western Sun Hotel in Ede, the governor emphasized his commitment to delivering good governance to the state.

In a statement made available to journalists by Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke highlighted his administration’s five-point agenda, which he believes will lay the foundation for a new and prosperous Osun State. At the forefront of his priorities is the welfare of workers, including the timely payment of salaries, gratuities, and pensions. Recognizing the interdependence of the formal and informal sectors in the state, he stressed that treating state workers well would stimulate growth in the broader economy.

“Osun faces the twin setbacks of poverty and unemployment. To change the narrative, we must deepen the state economy through incentives and an enabling environment for the business class,” the governor declared. He further emphasized that this business class encompasses Small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) and market operators across genders.

The governor proposed introducing policies aimed at boosting the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by fostering prosperity among the business community. A thriving economy, he argued, would lead to increased employment opportunities and higher tax revenues, which could be utilized to address the infrastructure deficit in the state.

As per Vanguard papers on Monday, July 31, 20233, Governor Adeleke also stressed the importance of addressing infrastructure gaps through affordable local options. He highlighted the significance of the direct labor policy, which not only reduces project costs but also ensures stringent monitoring, generates local employment, and empowers the local business class. He urged the commissioners and advisers to avoid outsourcing contracts and services outside the state unless no local alternatives exist. Learning from past mistakes, he called for a focus on local development and avoiding the repetition of errors that contributed to the current challenges faced by the state.

With his administration’s five-point agenda, Governor Adeleke expressed optimism that Osun State would experience positive transformation, leading to a more prosperous and vibrant future.

As the new administration embarks on its journey, all eyes are on the commissioners and advisers to work diligently in alignment with the governor’s vision and dedication to achieving a better Osun State for its citizens.

Sportwriter1 (

)