Ademola Adeleke Reacts After Election Tribunal Sacked Him As Gov Of Osun State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke has reacted to the judgement of the state governorship election tribunal which nullified his election on Friday.

According to Vanguard, the tribunal in a split judgement of two to one, declared that INEC should withdraw the certificate of return issued to him and issue it to former governor Adegboyega Oyetola, being the lawful winner of the election having scored majority votes of 314, 931.

But while reacting to the judgement from his home in Ede according to Punch, governor Ademola Adeleke said the resolution of the over-voting question in favour of the former governor, is nothing but an unfair interpretation which is against the will of majority of the voters in the state.

He urged his supporters to keep calm while noting that he will appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal and reclaim his mandate.

“Our people should remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we’re sure that justice will be done. Let our people be reassured that we would do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate.” Governor Ademola Adeleke said in a statement signed by his spokesperson.

relationship-Guru (

)