Adeleke: We’ll Use Osun Template To Unseat APC In Kogi

Governor Ademola Adeleke, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the November 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi, has spoken on the strategy that his party will use in the forthcoming exercise.

Daily Trust reports that Adeleke unseated former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who was seeking a second term.

The Governor declared his commitment to success while addressing members of his election committee during their first meeting on Monday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

He urged the committee’s other members to be committed to helping elect Senator Dino Melaye as governor on November 11.

Adeleke also mentioned that Kogi West was getting its chance to produce the governor, stating, “I am from the west, and Dino Melaye is from the west of Kogi state.

“As committee members, we must devote our efforts to success because we are serious about our work. You must be willing to make sacrifices. Let’s work together to take Kogi and advance Kogi.

“I’m bringing the IMOLE template from Osun state, together with success stories and hard work secrets. Work with us, and let’s deliver. I have repeatedly defeated incumbents, so disregard the fact that we are up against one; if we put our minds to it and have faith, anything is possible. We have to have faith in what we’re doing.

Ɗantalle0102 (

)