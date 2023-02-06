Adeleke Was Relying On Ghosts, Meanwhile, Adeleke Should Start Rehearsing His Exit Dance- Omatseye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A well known Nigerian journalist and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Sam Omatseye, has urged the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to start rehearsing his exit dance, claiming that he was relying on ghost and fake voters to win his election.

While speaking, Mr Omatseye made it known that the BVA machines removed those things that were shaken, so that those that can’t be shaken can remain, noting that ghosts of fake voters were all removed.

Furthermore, he noted that Ademola Adeleke was relying on ghosts to win election, thereby urging him to start rehearsing his exit dance.

Mr Sam Omatseye made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Monday afternoon.

It should be recalled that the Osun State Governorship election tribunal, recently sacked the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, reason being that there the problem of over voting when the state had its Governorship election. Gov Adeleke rejected the judgement and appealed the decision of the tribunal.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)