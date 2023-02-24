Adeleke warns against electoral violence

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adeleke advised citizens to practice peace during the state’s general elections on Saturday.

Adeleke described the election as “a crucial milestone in the national democratic progress of Nigeria in which all eligible citizens must actively engage to decide the future of the nation” in a pre-election statement that was obtained in Osogbo and was personally signed by him.

Adeleke said that in order to secure good governance for the present and future generations, Osun inhabitants should participate in the political process as citizens.

The message stated, in part, “Our administration has declared today a public holiday.” All eligible voters must pick up their voting cards in order to participate in tomorrow’s historic elections. Because of the conducive environment that the electoral authorities have established, elections may be conducted freely and fairly. Also, security agencies have increased their efforts to protect people when they exercise their fundamental rights.

Let me to warn against electoral violence using this venue, please. Strong directives are given to security agencies to stop thugs and dangerous criminals. I’ve also instructed military leaders to find and arrest offenders no matter where they are. This election must be held in a tranquil environment. Democracy is not about hurting or killing other people.

“I beg you all to make Osun State the most tranquil place possible throughout this election and beyond. We work for and support democracy “We must always act as if we are a people who respect peace.

Oxinews (

)