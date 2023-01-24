Adeleke Vs Oyetola: Osun Tribunal Fixes Date For Judgement On Governorship Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Friday January 27, 2023 for the delivery of judgement in the suit filed by the State former Governor, Gboyega Oyetola challenging the victory of the incumbent, Governor Ademola Adeleke in the governorship election in the State, account to a report released today by the TRIBUNE ONLINE.

Photo of Ademola Adeleke and Gboyega Oyetola

Credit: TRIBUNE ONLINE

Furthermore, recalled that, at the last sitting held on January 13, 2023, the tribunal took final address of all parties involved in the case and reserved judgement. Moreover, the main arguments of the petitioners are that Mr. Adeleke forged the academic credentials he presented for the election and that there was over-voting in 749 polling units.

More so, according to Tribune Online, speaking today, the Secretary to the tribunal, David Mike made his known in a notice sent to all involved parties in the case, with copy obtained by Tribune Online.

However, “the three-man panel led by Justice Tertse Kume, after the final addresses of counsels to the plaintiff, the first respondent (Independent National Electoral Commission), 2nd respondent (Peoples Democratic Party) and the third respondent (Governor Adeleke) assured that, in no distance time,the Judgement would be delivered”, according to the report released today by the PREMIUM TIMES.

