Adeleke: Voting Continued Till 10:00 PM In Some Places During The Osun State Election – Adegoke

Following the judgement of an Electoral Tribunal which saw Ademola Adeleke sacked as the governor of Osun State and Adegboyega Oyetola declared the winner of the Osun State election, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kunle Adegoke, has revealed some of the reasons why Adegboyega Oyetola was declared the winner.

According to Kunle Adegoke, during the Osun State goovernorship election, there were some locations in Osun State where voting continued until around 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm. Kunle Adegoke noted that during the election, voting stopped around 2:00 pm in other locations in the state but some locations continued voting beyond that time.

Kunle Adegoke stated that electoral malpractices continued till the late hours of the night in those areas that refused to end the election as at when due, and as a result of this, over-voting was recorded in those areas. Kunle Adegoke went on to say that Adegboyega Oyetola’s lawyers were able to prove all these things.

