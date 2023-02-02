This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adeleke Urges Osun Residents To Stay Away From Tinubu’s Rally In Osogbo As PDP, APC Bicker

The Governor of osun state, Ademola Adeleke has urged the people of the state to stay away from the All Progressives Congress presidential rally, taking place in Osogbo on Thursday.

The spokesman to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed made it known to the public, that Governor Adeleke had an intelligence report that APC has imported thugs to the state for the rally.

The Governor warned the people of the state to shun the rally, warning that the Government will not tolerate the any firm of thurgery in the state.

However, the acting APC chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal has debunked the rumours, saying it was the PDP that hired the thugs to distrupt the rally in the state.

The APC chairman also alleged that the chief security officer (CSO) to the Governor, Omoyele Adekunle has been the one giving instructions and protections to the hooded political thugs in the state.

Tajudeen Lawal stated further, that PDP had planed to hire thugs that will disguise in clothes and caps crested with APC logo.

Lawal said Adeleke has mapped out another political plans to use political hoodlums to be waylaying APC members and supporters, who might be coming to Osogbo for the presidential rally from various towns and villages in the state.

Content created and supplied by: Prince_Ayoade (via 50minds

News )

#Adeleke #Urges #Osun #Residents #Stay #Tinubus #Rally #Osogbo #PDP #APC #BickerAdeleke Urges Osun Residents To Stay Away From Tinubu’s Rally In Osogbo As PDP, APC Bicker Publish on 2023-02-02 17:48:11