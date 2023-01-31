This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adeleke testified before the Osun Tribunal that he did not fake his certificates.

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, has denied accusations that he falsified his diploma in light of a decision by the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that declared his election invalid.

In a statement released on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke insisted that his school made a mistake rather than him forging the certificate.

His dismissal results from the Tribunal’s finding that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Adegboyega Oyetola, the party’s candidate in the governorship election on July 16, 2022, had established a case of forgery against Adeleke.

The governor, however, refuted the assertion and claimed that the fault was on the part of the institution.

“The issue of forgery is related to a mistake on a school transcript that reads Osun state instead of Oyo state. When Governor Adeleke finished high school in 1981, Osun State was still a part of Oyo State.

The issuing school stated in court of appeal testimony in 2018 that the error was their fault and had nothing to do with Governor Adeleke. A forgery was not present, and Governor Adeleke was cleared of all charges by the Court of Appeal.

The statement claims that it is important for the public to be aware that the governor did not fake either this testimonial or any certificates.

The claim is an effort to harm Adeleke’s reputation, the spokesman continued.

The Court of Appeal has exonerated Governor Adeleke of any forgery, thus the Tribunal Chairman should explain how he came to that conclusion, he stated.

