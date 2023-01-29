Adeleke Should Go To Court If He Is Not Satisfied With The New Court’s Judgement – Oyetola’s Lawyer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gboyega Oyetola’s lawyer, Dr. Abiodun Ismail, was granted an interview by the BBC Yoruba not long after an Osun state court ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was the legitimate winner of the Osun State governorship election.

The legal counsel for Oyetola stated, he was one of the attorneys who represented Gboyega Oyetola of the APC. According to him, Nurudeen Adeleke, our contender, ought to appear in court as well if he is dissatisfied with the latest court ruling. This is due to the fact that, after he was pronounced the winner many months ago, we just went to court, and the outcome is what you saw today.

“I ask Nurudeen Adeleke’s supporters and all the people of Osun state not to instigate violence over this,” Gboyega Oyetola’s attorney continued, because the court has done what is right. They ought to accept the court’s ruling in good faith.

It is necessary to remind you all that, despite being certified the winner of the Osun state’s gubernatorial election months ago, former senator Nurudeen Adeleke is now not in office.

