Adeleke Reveals How He Wishes to be Addressed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies Of Gov

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State revealed how he would like to be treated by the ministries.

According to the Daily Post, he has revealed that he wishes to officially take the name of a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

This was revealed in a circular issued by the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

It was revealed in Osogbo on Thursday that the information was sent to the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, chairmen of statutory committees/superintendencies/committees, permanent secretaries, heads of non-ministerial institutions, heads of tertiary institutions and heads of local governments in the state.

Controversy between Osun State House of Assembly members and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Timothy Owoeye, over misappropriation of funds.

According to reports, the situation has escalated and the lawmakers are demanding the removal of the Speaker of the House for being ‘high-handed’, so to speak.

Sources in the House told Vanguard that during the last festive season, MPs received a lot of money for benefits, but were not happy with the amount.

It was revealed that the MPs had received N250,000 each, which is inadequate for the total amount the MPs receive, they said.

Members met on Thursday to discuss the issue and ensure that the ‘undue influence’ of the Speaker of Parliament is curbed.

The publication in question reported that one member, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that members were unhappy with the Speaker’s response.

