Adeleke promises to correct all past injustice done by any previous administration.

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke has reiterated his commitment to correct all past injustice and corrupt acts by any previous administration which are against the collective interest of the good people of Osun state.

Gov. Adeleke made this known while receiving the report of Contract, MOU and Agreement Review Committee. The Governor tweeted his twitter handle @AAdeleke_01 that “This evening, I received the report from the Contracts/MoU/Agreements Review Committee. As I said in my inaugural speech, our administration will correct all past injustice and corrupt acts by any previous administration which are against the collective interest of our people. I commended the committee members and thanked them for their services.”

Recall that in his inaugural speech on 27th November 2022, Gov. Adeleke said Under his watch as the Governor of Osun State, he will boldly correct all past injustice, corrupt acts or policies by any previous administration which are against the collective interest of our people.

