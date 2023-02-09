Adeleke promises to complete a project APC governments abandoned for 12 years.

The Executive Governor of Osun state, Sen. Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke has promised to ensure the completion of the multi-billion naira high rise building called Osun House which located at the Central Area Abuja during his tenure.

Gov. Adeleke stated this while inspecting the abandoned project in Federal Capital Territory Abuja. According to the Special Assistant to the Governor on New and Digital Media, Mr. Olalekan Badmus via his twitter handle @O_basslet. The statement reads: “Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state expressed displeasure at the Osun House project abandoned for 12years by the previous government of All Progressives Congress (APC). Inspecting the multi-billion naira high rise building located at the Central Area Abuja beside Abia House, Governor expressed shock at the dilapidated state of the House, wondering why such a revenue yielding project can be abandoned for so long.

Accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye and other top government functionaries, the Governor directed an urgent meeting with the contractor for immediate briefing on the way forward. “You must urgently call a meeting of the contractor and anyone with the involvement on the project. We cannot allow this huge investment to rot away. Our administration will ensure that Osun state completed the project under my tenure. When completed, this promises to yield a strong stream of income for our state”. The Governor’s posted.

It would be recalled that the he project was the initiative of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, which was abandoned by successive All Progressives Congress (APC) governments.

