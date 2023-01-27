NEWS

Adeleke: PDP And Rigging Are 5 And 6, People Should Watch Out For PDP Ahead Of The Election – Keyamo

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the sacking of Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State by the election tribunal. Festus Keyamo congratulated Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for becoming recognized as the governor of Osun State.

Festus Keyamo went on to blast the Peoples Democratic Party by saying that PDP are notorious for rigging election. Festus Keyamo stated that PDP and rigging are 5 and 6 and for that, Nigerians should watch out for them ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Remember that Governor Adeleke’s victory was overturned on Friday by the election tribunal, declaring Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the authentic winner. Adeleke has already stated that he intends to appeal the judgement.

However, Festus Keyamo said that PDP want to take Nigeria back to the dark days of ballot snatching and writing of results, despite the best efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

