Adeleke meets with Osun lawmakers to discuss efforts to domesticate the Start-Up Act.

On Monday, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, announced plans to domesticate Nigeria’s Start-Up Act in the state.

Adeleke said he will shortly present a bill to the state legislature to that effect. He made the announcement during a meeting with the state lawmakers, who were headed by the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye.

He stated that his government planned to domesticate the act to make it simple for young business owners in the state to get national and international help.

The governor praised the members’ welcoming hearts and stated his hope that the visit will deepen the collaboration between the legislative branch and the executive branch.

“I also want to take this occasion to provide a clue regarding the legislative agenda of our government,” the governor said, according to a statement by the governor’s spokeswoman, Olawale Rasheed. First, we wish to support sincere improvements to the State House of Assembly Complex’s facilities. I’m determined to complete it. Second, I’ll be sending a few executive measures to the legislature soon for their consideration. The first bill concerns the Start-Up Act of Nigeria. My government wants it tamed so that we can encourage our young businesses locally and internationally. The legislation would bring Osun into line with federal initiatives and make it easier for local start-up entrepreneurs to obtain finance.

“I will treat everyone fairly in accordance with the law and the proper procedure, and I want tighter cooperation.” Let’s move on with a solid collaboration for the benefit of our people.

In a previous speech, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Owoeye, made a commitment to work with the governor to advance the state.

“We are here to pay you a courtesy call and also to let you know that we are working with you to advance the state,” he said.

Politics is being set aside. Everything that matters to us is how we can work together with you to improve our state. As far as we can tell, your administration has already started to operate. We ask God to continue to be our strength.

