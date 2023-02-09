This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adeleke informs the Appeal Court that the judgment dismissing him was not a majority decision.

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State and the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for governor on July 16, 2022, in the state, has informed the Court of Appeal that the Election Petition Tribunal, presided over by Justice Tertsea Kume, did not reach a unanimous decision when it decided to overturn his election victory.

Adeleke further referred to the ruling as being void since Rabi Bashir, the third panelist, remained silent over the outcome.

His primary attorney, Onyeachi Ikpeazu, signed the notice of appeal on behalf of 26 other attorneys, which was filed with the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, against the panel’s January 27 ruling that overturned his win and was dated January 30, 2023.

The PDP candidate petitioned the Appeal Court to overturn the panel’s decision on 31 grounds, including 31 legal errors that the tribunal committed.

Some of the reasons given included the fact that “the second member of the lower tribunal never rendered a decision or opinion in the petition, either orally or in writing, and the second member of the lower tribunal could not have validly signed the chairman of the lower tribunal’s decision in the absence of such a decision or opinion.”

What was claimed to be the lead decision of the Tribunal is invalid in both fact and law and was not the lead judgment of the lower Tribunal, as claimed.

Adeleke continued by claiming that the tribunal made its decision without taking all of the evidence into account in his favor. He also claimed that the panel showed prejudice by making reference to his dancing to the song “Buga” in the ruling that threw out his win.

He said that the panel should not have granted the reliefs requested by the petitioners before it and that reports of entries on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System equipment used for accreditation during the election were superior and distinctive.

Similar to this, the PDP listed 43 grounds for appeal in its Notice of Appeal, which was dated February 6, 2023, and was signed by the party’s lead attorney, Alex Izinyon, on behalf of 19 other attorneys. The PDP claimed that the panel’s decision went against the weight of the evidence that was presented to it.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had already challenged the tribunal’s decision through its attorney, Prof. Paul Ananaba.

