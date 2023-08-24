Adeleke inaugurates committee to share Tinubu’s pallaitive rice in Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s government has inaugurated a committee to distribute President Bola Tinubu’s food palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Osun residents.

Information commissioner Kolapo Alimi told journalists on Wednesday in Osogbo that members of the committee were inaugurated by Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi.

The commissioner said the Osun government received 3,000 bags of 50kg rice from Mr Tinubu’s government.

He said the Osun government was expecting additional 14,320 bags of rice and 3,000 metric tonnes of maize.

Mr Alimi also revealed that the committee comprises representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Muslim community, labour unions, market women and Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria(IPAC).

The commissioner also mentioned that the committee would meet and fashion out ways of distributing the grains to the “poorest of the poor.”

“Once the state receives the remaining bags of rice from the federal government, it will start its distribution,” stated Mr Alimi, adding that the federal government has not received N5 billion promised by Mr Tinubu to each state of the federation.

”Members of the committee in their wisdom decided that it will be better for the remaining bags of rice to come and be distributed at once, than to distribute the available 3,000 bags in one cup. We also heard that federal governmwng is giving N5 bilion to each of the states, we have not received any kobo, but we are hoping that it will come,” Mr Alimi examined.

He added, “Once we receive the money, our governor is always transparent, he will equally address the state on it. As it is today in our account book, we have not received alert or any money in relation to N5 billion for palliative. What we have received in concrete term happen to be 3,000 bags of rice.”

(NAN)