Adeleke in Osun Court: “I did not fabricate the certificate; the school made a mistake.”

Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State, has denied allegations that he falsified his high school diploma in the wake of a judgment by the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that invalidated his election.

Adeleke said a spokesman on Tuesday that he did not falsify his certificate and that the error was made by his institution.

The Tribunal found that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate in the gubernatorial election scheduled for July 16, 2022, Adegboyega Oyetola, had proven a case of forgery against Adeleke, leading to his expulsion.

The governor, however, dismissed the accusation, placing blame on the institution in question.

This comment is meant to shed light on a particularly ominous aspect of the Kangaroo Court’s ruling on the Osun Governorship election. There is no evidence that Governor Ademola Adeleke falsified any documents.

The problem with the forged documents is that they incorrectly list the state of Osun rather than Oyo as the place of attendance. Governor Adeleke graduated from high school in 1981, when Osun State was a part of Oyo State.

“In 2018, the issuing institution testified before the Court of Appeal, saying that the mistake was theirs and had nothing to do with Governor Adeleke.” To clear Governor Adeleke of any forgery accusations, the Court of Appeal declared that “there was no forgery.”

The governor did not fabricate this testimonial or any certificate, as stated in the statement.

It’s an effort to tarnish Adeleke’s name, the spokesperson said, so don’t take it seriously.

Since the Court of Appeal had exonerated Governor Adeleke of any forgery, he argued that the Tribunal Chairman should explain how he arrived at his conclusion.

