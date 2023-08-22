Adeleke: I’m teaching opposition in Osun how to play politics, state belongs to all

Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun, says he is teaching the opposition in the state how to play politics the right way.

The Cable paper reported that, Adeleke spoke when he featured on Night, a Channels TV programme on Monday.

When asked if he was concerned that some individuals believed he was hostile to the opposition, Adeleke characterized himself as a friendly individual who would not respond to evil with more evil.

“Let me tell you, I’m a very nice and friendly person. They are learning how to play politics from the way I do it, he claimed.

“The opposition is engaging in unethical politics. The people hold the power. They are free to choose anybody they wish to elect. Not by use of force. The Osun people are more intelligent, therefore they know forcing it won’t work.

I am powerless to drive them from Osun. I think I draw them closer once the entire campaign is over, the election is over, and someone wins.

“For instance, take Oyetola. When I phoned my three senators to inform them of the cabinet appointment, they questioned my character since they had not given us any breathing room when we were in opposition.

Oyetola refused to provide us permission to use the stadium even when we wanted to run for office.

“People blocked all the highways; we used our party secretariat. They felt humiliated. Now, it was their turn when I was elected governor, and I told them to use the stadium.

“Many members of my party were urging me to exact revenge, but I assured them I didn’t have to.

I told them, “Let me teach them; I don’t have to.” Let them bear the responsibility for not releasing the stadium while they were there. Everyone is free to do as they like.

We’re not adversaries. They’re learning how to play politics from me. I don’t have anything against them, and we welcome them, but I won’t put up with any opposition that tries to topple my government.

Saan1 (

)