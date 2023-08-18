Adeleke Hoarding Palliatives Sent To Osun, APC Alleges

The All Progressives Congress chapter in Osun State has accused the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, of refusing to distribute bags of rice obtained from the Federal Government as palliatives to cushion the impact of the elimination of fuel subsidy on the people, The PUNCH reports.

Adeleke received the consignment from the FG twelve days before Thursday, according to the APC, and Adeleke was playing a hazardous game by refusing to dispose or distribute the palliatives. The party also stated that five trailer loads of rice and other items supplied by the FG were sent to Osun as the state’s portion of the people’s palliatives to mitigate the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to a statement issued by APC state Chairman Tajudeen Lawal, the state administration declined to reveal to the people of Osun that it had taken ownership of the FG’s palliatives after receiving them. “I can’t fathom why Governor Adeleke is finding it difficult to announce the arrival of federal government palliatives to the state and also why it has been quite difficult to distribute same,” it said. Is Governor Adeleke waiting for the people of the state to starve before deciding to make palliatives available to accomplish their purpose at the appropriate time?

“All genuine stakeholders in the Osun State project should implore Adeleke to allow the rice palliatives sent by the Federal Government to the state to reach the needy on time, as the purpose of sending it down is not to be locked up in a hidden warehouse in the state. “Again, if the news that Adeleke is attempting to pull a quick one on the palliatives from Abuja by inscribing ‘Imole De Rice’ on them is any indication, it will be fought by all legal means.”

However, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Engagement, Mr. Kolapo Alimi, the state administration, while dismissing the APC’s assertion as propaganda, stated that the final batch of palliatives was still being expected before distribution could begin. Alimi, who told citizens that the Ademola Adeleke administration would not denied them palliatives.

“The federal government has approved a total of three thousand bags of rice palliatives for Osun state.” Six hundred bags were loaded onto each vehicle and distributed over four trailers, totaling two thousand and four hundred received thus far. We are waiting for the conclusion of the palliative supply before announcing and distributing the five trailers of bags of rice palliative to the state.

