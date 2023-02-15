Adeleke celebrates his 100th day in office by providing free healthcare.

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, officially launched the “Imole free medical and surgical outreach” on Wednesday to commemorate his first 100 days in office.

Speaking during the outreach’s opening ceremony in Iwo, Adeleke reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to providing the state with high-quality medical treatment.

Adeleke said that his government will pay special attention to developing all health care centers in the state with a view to guaranteeing healthy living. He also indicated his willingness to develop the state and leave it better than he found it.

He said, “The state’s present government would put a priority on the welfare of the general public, particularly health care delivery, road building and renovation, and infrastructure development.”

He said that the initial stage of the exercise will benefit no less than 18,000 people dispersed throughout the state’s nine federal electoral districts.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi, praised Adeleke for taking the effort and said that many less fortunate people will be spared from an untimely death in his words.

