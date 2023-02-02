This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adeleke Approves Stadium For Tinubu, Asks Inhabitants To stay Away From Wicked Hands

The Osun State Government has approved the use of the Osogbo stadium for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential rally, despite the fact that the former governor refused to allow similar use for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he was in power.

The State Government announced in a statement issued on Wednesday that the stadium was approved to manage the current security atmosphere in Osun state, directing security and other agencies to guarantee utmost security at the stadium.

As a result, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the state governor, has directed the state police command and the Department of State Services (DSS) to enforce state directives to ensure peace and tranquillity throughout the state.

Adeleke further urged Osun natives to maintain their composure and tranquilly while issuing a caution against any attempts to instigate a scuffle in the state.

In the meantime, the Osun state government has urged its citizens to avoid attending the APC’s presidential rally on Thursday in Osogbo, labelling those attending as violent.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the State Government asked citizens to stay away from the rally’s location and claimed that there are reliable information that the APC had brought thugs into the region.

“The APC has brought in their death agents. They could possibly get into altercations and brawls. It is critical that our people remain secure, away from the gathering of wicked hands,” the statement stated.

