Adeleke approves payment of 30 months outstanding half salary arrears.

The Osun State Governor, Senator. Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke has approved the payment of 30 months half salary arrears to state civil servants and the contributory pensioners. He equally approves cash back of 2019-2022 promotion exercises.

This was made known today by the Special Assistant to the Governor on New and Digital Media, Mr. Olalekan Badmus his twitter handle @O_basslet. “Osun State Governor Sen. Ademola Adeleke approves modalities for the payment of outstanding 30 Months half salary arrears to the state civil servants and contributory pensioners immediately, also approves cash back of year 2019 to 2022 promotion exercises.” Mr. Badmus tweeted

It would be recalled that the civil servants in the state during the administration of Mr. Rauf Aregbesola were subjected to live with half salary for 30 months. The immediate past Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, who was the Chief of Staff in the administration of Mr Rauf Aregbesola, promised during the 2018 gubernatorial election to pay the salary arrears owned by Aregbesola but failed to fulfil the promise.

