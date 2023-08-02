NEWS

Adejobi speaks as man said son of a landlord who has mental problem destroyed his property

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read

The Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday night reacted to the tweets by a man who said the son of a landlord in the area with suspected mental problem came to his own house to destroy his property.

Adejobi urged him to quickly report the matter officially to the police as it is not supposed to be an issue to be addressed on social media.

(Caption): Muyiwa Adejobi, Force PRO.

The man, whose Twitter handle is @delesharkk1, disclosed in his tweets that the son of the landlord of a house, who has a suspected mental problem, came to his own house around 4:00 a.m. and destroyed his property.

He alleged that the son destroyed property worth about N5 million inside his house but when he reported the incident to the said landlord, he allegedly offered him N100,000, saying that was all he could give over the incident.

He therefore wrote that Nigerians should help him tag the appropriate authorities so that he could get justice.

Below are screenshots of his tweets on the incident:

Adejobi responded to his tweets and below are screenshots of his response:

Osfem (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Obi’s Phone’s Goes Missing During PEPC Sitting;Mass Protest Holds As Scheduled-NLC

4 mins ago

Mothers, Make This Coming Weekend Attractive With These Stunning And Beautiful Hairstyles

6 mins ago

Oby Ezekwesili Reacts Following Chimamanda Adichie’s Appearance At The Tribunal With Peter Obi

16 mins ago

High Fiber Fruits and Vegetables That Are Beneficial to Bowel Movement and Blood Sugar Control

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button