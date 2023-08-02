Adejobi speaks as man said son of a landlord who has mental problem destroyed his property

The Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday night reacted to the tweets by a man who said the son of a landlord in the area with suspected mental problem came to his own house to destroy his property.

Adejobi urged him to quickly report the matter officially to the police as it is not supposed to be an issue to be addressed on social media.

(Caption): Muyiwa Adejobi, Force PRO.

The man, whose Twitter handle is @delesharkk1, disclosed in his tweets that the son of the landlord of a house, who has a suspected mental problem, came to his own house around 4:00 a.m. and destroyed his property.

He alleged that the son destroyed property worth about N5 million inside his house but when he reported the incident to the said landlord, he allegedly offered him N100,000, saying that was all he could give over the incident.

He therefore wrote that Nigerians should help him tag the appropriate authorities so that he could get justice.

Below are screenshots of his tweets on the incident:

Adejobi responded to his tweets and below are screenshots of his response:

